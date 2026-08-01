Chris Singline

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Launceston

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Chris Singline, Aussie Team Member

About me

Works at Aussie Launceston Store at 162 Charles Street, Launceston TAS 7250 on (03) 6337 3333

With Aussie's unique search tools, I can search and pull together hundreds of loans from Aussie's panel of 21 lenders to find a solution that best suits your needs. An appointment with me is obligation and cost free. If you're ready to book an appointment, then please feel free to contact me. I am happy to meet at a time and place that best suits you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ansons Bay 7264
  • Back Creek 7252
  • Bangor 7267
  • Beaconsfield 7270
  • Beaumaris 7215
  • Beauty Point 7270
  • Beechford 7252
  • Bell Bay 7253

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61448616229

Email: chris.singline@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61448616229

Email: chris.singline@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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