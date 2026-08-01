Christopher Yap

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Coburg

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Christopher Yap, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over a decade of experience in the mortgage industry, I’m Chris, your dedicated mortgage broker based on Sydney Road, Coburg. For more than 20 years, our family run office has proudly served the Northern Suburbs, including Coburg, Brunswick, Pascoe Vale, Reservoir and surrounding suburbs, from the same location.

I pride myself on my analytical approach and unwavering commitment to customer service. Every client’s situation is unique, and I take the time to understand your needs, ensuring you receive tailored solutions and clear guidance throughout the process.

Whether you are a first home buyer taking your first step onto the property ladder or a seasoned investor managing multiple properties, I have the skills and expertise to guide you through the mortgage process with confidence and ease.

Being part of a family business is something I value deeply. It’s not just about securing the best home loan for you; it’s about building lasting relationships.

If you’re looking for a knowledgeable, customer focused mortgage broker, I’m here to help you every step of the way.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Coburg 3058
  • Moreland 3058

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61410141450

Email: chris.yap@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61410141450

Email: chris.yap@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Chris, Guan and Grace are an awesome team that have made securing a home loan seamless. The team was always available to answer questions, quick to respond to queries and provided a huge amound of information to make an informed decision. As a first home buyer this was invaluable, and I would highly recommend their service!

Aaron

Chris, Guan and Grace have set the standard for customer service and care. It has been a long journey for me to find my home and they have been extremely patient with me through all of the auctions and negotiations. They made the application process feel seamless and approval was always prompt and quickly communicated. As a novice home buyer, I was clueless through all the stages but they spared a lot of time to explain all the stages to me and answered every question I had to ensure I had all the knowledge I needed to proceed with my purchase.

Jacqueline N

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