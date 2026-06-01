Chrissy Wregg

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Chrissy Wregg, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Chrissy Wregg, a dedicated Buyers Agent passionate about helping clients find the right property to suit their lifestyle, goals, and budget. I pride myself on providing honest advice, personalised service, and making the buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible. Whether you’re purchasing your first home, upgrading, or investing, I’m here to guide you every step of the way and help you secure the best possible outcome.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 1 June, 8:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0482598737

Email: chrissy.wregg@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: 0482598737

Email: chrissy.wregg@aussiehomes.com.au

What our customers say

I was initially hesitant to use a buyer’s agent due to the cost, especially after seeing online opinions suggesting it wasn’t worth it. As a first home buyer with limited knowledge of how the market works and the current conditions, I decided to give it a try. Working with Chrissy completely changed my perspective. She guided me through the entire process from start to finish, answered all my questions patiently, and took the lead whenever things felt overwhelming. What really stood out was her dedication, she attended inspection on my behalf (she didn’t have to) and even arranged a private inspection before the open home, which showed she genuinely cares and goes above and beyond for her clients. Thanks to her, I was able to secure a home within just a month, and she helped me save quite a lot of money. I’ve seen similar properties in the area sell for more. She also worked closely with the real estate agent and supported the elderly seller where needed, which made the whole process smoother for everyone involved. Overall, the experience was far less stressful than I expected. It was definitely worth it, and I’d highly recommend her to any first home buyer.

Ash S