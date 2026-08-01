Christine Mackey

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Christine Mackey, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am an Aussie Broker with over 16 years' experience in lending. I am passionate about helping clients achieve their dreams, whether it be either owning their first home or building an investment portfolio. I will do my absolute best to find a suitable solution for you. Please call me on 0415 302 670 or email christine.mackey@aussie.com.au to arrange a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61415302670

Email: christine.mackey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61415302670

Email: christine.mackey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.