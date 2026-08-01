Claire Archer

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Claire Archer, Aussie Team Member

About me

Trying to get a Home Loan can sometimes be very difficult . Trying to sort out :- Which Bank will give me a loan ? How much can I borrow ? Can I buy my First Home? Can I buy that Investment Property? I would like to Refinance but, it is too hard and complicated for me to do!!! That is where I can Help You!! I am a Senior Mortgage Advisor and I LOVE TO HELP Aussie customers . I can answer your questions and , help you to get the loan that you are wanting. So ,if you are wanting an Expert in Home Loans , give me a ring anytime on 0413462855.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61413462855

Email: claire.archer@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61413462855

Email: claire.archer@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.