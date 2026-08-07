Claire Sissi Zhang

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Claire Sissi Zhang, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, Claire Sissi here, I’m a Senior Mobile Mortgage Broker, and I absolutely love what I do.

With over 10 years in the mortgage industry, I’ve had the joy of helping all kinds of clients — first‑home buyers, growing families, investors, and business owners — turn their property goals into reality. I work across both residential and commercial lending, and I’m fluent in English and Chinese, so you can chat with me in whichever language feels natural.

I’m friendly, down‑to‑earth, and love making the lending process feel simple and stress‑free. No question is ever too small — I’m here to guide you, support you, and celebrate the wins with you.

Whenever you’re ready to explore your options or talk through your plans, just give me a call. I’m always here to help.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM-8:00 PM

Phone: 0499 953 113

Email: claire.zhang@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0499 953 113

Email: claire.zhang@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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