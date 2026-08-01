Clay Bremer

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Coolum

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Clay Bremer, Aussie Team Member

About me

Clay is an experienced Mortgage Broker with a Certificate IV and Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking.  With access to a panel of 21 lenders at Aussie, we can thoroughly assess your situation and requirements and select the best lender for you. I can assist with home finance and investment purchases, car finance, commercial loans and business loans.  Aussie services are at no cost to the customer. As a Mobile Broker I am available to meet at your home, workplace or local cafe and can do telephone/ video consults.  I can be contacted at 0414 619 315 and clay.bremer@aussie.com.au 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Mount Cooroy Conservation park 4563
  • Black Mountain 4563
  • Cooran 4569
  • Cooroibah 4565
  • Pomona 4568
  • Cooroy 4563
  • Cooroy Mountain 4563
  • Federal 4568

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM-9:00 AM

Sunday: 7:00 AM-9:00 AM

Phone: +61414619315

Email: clay.bremer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61414619315

Email: clay.bremer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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