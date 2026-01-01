Clint Pye

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Clint Pye, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello, I am Clint Pye.

As your dedicated Aussie broker, my role is to help you secure the ideal home loan tailored to your personal needs and future aspirations. With a Diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and over a decade of experience in the industry, I have successfully assisted numerous clients in finding the perfect loan solutions.

Throughout my career, I have developed a deep understanding of the mortgage market and built strong relationships with a wide network of lenders. My expertise allows me to navigate complex financial landscapes and provide you with the best options available. I leverage our extensive panel of lenders and advanced search tools to find a loan that best suits your requirements.

My primary objective is to exceed customer expectations by delivering a professional, personalised, friendly, and efficient service. I take pride in building long-term relationships with my clients, as my business thrives on referrals. My commitment to excellence has earned me a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in the industry.

If you are ready to make a move or simply need guidance on how to get started, please feel free to contact me at 0439 840 513

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I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61439840513

Email: clint.pye@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61439840513

Email: clint.pye@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

I would recommend Clint to any of my friends and family as he went above and beyond my expectation to work out what we need to do and help us get our self in a position to be able to buy our dream home in the near future. We will be contacting him once we are in the right position which will be soon thanks to him.

Dale and Jayde

Clint is fantastic. I am extremely pleased for all the time, information and service he provided. I cannot recommend him enough as part of Aussie to friends.

Courtney

Second loan through Clint Pye, it?s amazing how streamlined it all is and how easy he makes it for us

Garry

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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Aussie
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