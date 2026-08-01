Clinton MacRitchie

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Ormeau

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Clinton MacRitchie, Aussie Team Member

About me

As an Aussie Mortgage broker, I feel that first and foremost my role is to build authentic relationships with my clients. By listening and getting to know each client, I feel that together we can uncover what?s important when it comes to your home loan requirements. There is no better feeling than helping my clients get their first home, buy their next home, buy that investment property or helping them with refinancing options. I have over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, where I have been involved in both retail and business banking. My experience means that I have a strong credit background and good working knowledge of home lending. If you are looking for a health check on your existing home loan or just want to chat around your next purchase, buying an investment property or purchasing that first home give me a call today to book a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Windaroo 4207
  • Mount Warren Park 4207
  • Edens Landing 4207
  • Beenleigh 4207
  • Yatala 4207
  • Stapylton 4207
  • Cedar Creek 4207
  • Gilberton 4208

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:15 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:15 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:15 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:15 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:15 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0405 650 023

Email: clinton.macritchie@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0405 650 023

Email: clinton.macritchie@aussie.com.au

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