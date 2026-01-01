Clive Bedenham

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Clive Bedenham, Aussie Team Member

About me

With so many home loans options out there, how will you know which one is right for you? Literally there are thousands of home loans available, comparing them all could easily be a full time job - and who's got the time to do that! That's where I can help. As your local Aussie Mortgage Broker, I can access over 3,000 home loans from many different lenders. Using Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software, I'll help you rank the loans from Australia's major banks and other lenders to create a shortlist based on your lending needs. What's more, my appointment to you is  free of charge . I am fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and I hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking) - so you know you're in safe hands. Best of all, I can come see you day or night, 7 days a week, at a time and place that's convenient for you.  Please feel free to contact me anytime.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61430815661

Email: clive.bedenham@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61430815661

Email: clive.bedenham@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.