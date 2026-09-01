Clive Martella

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Bellarine

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Clive Martella, Aussie Team Member

About me

✔ Helping You Find the Right Home Loan

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, refinancing to reduce repayments, or expanding your investment portfolio, I’m committed to providing tailored lending advice, transparent communication, and reliable support at every stage of the process.

✔ Your Goals Come First

My role is not just about arranging finance - it’s about providing clarity and confidence during life’s biggest financial moments. If you’re looking for a trusted and experienced mortgage broker in Victoria, I’d be privileged to help make your property goals a reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 1 September, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Barwon Heads 3227
  • Bellarine 3223
  • Bellarine 3221
  • Clifton Springs 3222
  • Connewarre 3227
  • Curlewis 3222
  • Drysdale 3222
  • Indented Head 3223

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 1 September, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61472605469

Email: clive.martella@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61472605469

Email: clive.martella@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
Macquarie
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.