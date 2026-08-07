Clyde Neilson

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Clyde Neilson, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have over 20 years of experience in Financial Services, involved with a number of brokerages and investment banks. I have a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management.

I'm passionate about assisting people in reaching their financial goals. Whether you need finance to purchase your first home, refinancing, restructuring your current loan, or wanting to purchase an investment property, I have 27 Lenders on my panel and I’m happy to discuss options available to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0450 771 600

Email: clyde.neilson@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0450 771 600

Email: clyde.neilson@aussie.com.au

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