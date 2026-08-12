Corey Brennan

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Moonah

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Corey Brennan, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Acton Park 7170
  • Adventure Bay 7150
  • Alonnah 7150
  • Andover 7120
  • Antill Ponds 7120
  • Apsley 7030
  • Austins Ferry 7011
  • Baden 7120

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409037909

Email: corey.brennan@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61409037909

Email: corey.brennan@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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