Cory Chester

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Cory Chester, Aussie Team Member

About me

There are many home loan options available and not enough time to compare them all. How do you find the best product for you and your unique circumstances? The most efficient and effective option is to engage my services as your local Aussie broker. My name is Cory, and I have access to hundreds of loan products from various lenders, to source the most appropriate product for you, saving you valuable time and money.  My services include: Obligation free appointments at a time convenient to you Arranging a pre-approval for peace of mind prior to making an offer or placing a bid at auction. Regular status updates throughout the loan process Prompt response to all queries Knowledge of banking policies and access to hundreds of loan products from various lenders Confidence that the ideal product for your circumstances will be sourced I am fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking).  With years of industry knowledge, I have an understanding of banking policies and will ensure that you receive the most appropriate home loan product information, tailored to your individual circumstances.   For an obligation free appointment, please feel free to contact me on 0424 714 440.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61424714440

Email: cory.chester@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61424714440

Email: cory.chester@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.