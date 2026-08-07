Craig Budden

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Uppper Orara 2450
- Coffs Harbour Plaza 2450
- Toormina 2452
- Sawtell 2452
- Sapphire Beach 2450
- North Boambee Valley 2450
- Moonee Beach 2450
- Korora 2450
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Craig has been amazing and the level of customer service, care and above and beyond help has been fantastic!! This is the best company for assisting anyone to obtain a home loan or more affordable options. Thankyou so much
Pamela J
We are very happy to go through Craig and Tyler at Aussie Coffs Harbour. They've helped us with two home loans and have been very knowledgeable and provide great service and advice.
Heather B.
As first-time home buyers, we couldn't have asked for a better mortgage broker than Craig. His exceptional support and guidance helped us navigate the complex and often overwhelming process of buying our first home. Craig's dedication and patience were evident in every interaction, always willing to go the extra mile to ensure we understood every detail. His expertise and meticulous attention to detail gave us the confidence we needed to secure our dream home. Thanks to Craig, we now own a beautiful home that we never thought possible. We wholeheartedly recommend Craig to anyone seeking a knowledgeable and caring mortgage broker. He truly made a challenging process much more manageable!
Ben J.