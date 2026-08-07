Craig Budden

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Coffs Harbour

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Craig Budden, Aussie Team Member

About me

After 12 years with a 'big 4' bank, I spent the next 8 years starting, building, running, then selling my own businesses, so I fully understand the world of self-employment and it's challenges.

I moved back into finance as a broker in 2000, before opening our own store here in Coffs Harbour in 2005.

I am committed to finding the right loan to suit your needs, and understand that all client's situations and requirements are diferent. As lending policy is different at every lender, my job is to help you through the maze, while at the same time providing help, advice, and understanding.

As our service is free, I could save you time, money & effort in locating the right loan for your circumstances, while at the same time providing a single contact point throughout the process. Call me on (02) 6650 9888 or e-mail me direct at craig.budden@aussie.com.au or find us on our socials.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Uppper Orara 2450
  • Coffs Harbour Plaza 2450
  • Toormina 2452
  • Sawtell 2452
  • Sapphire Beach 2450
  • North Boambee Valley 2450
  • Moonee Beach 2450
  • Korora 2450

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61422930020

Email: craig.budden@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61422930020

Email: craig.budden@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Craig has been amazing and the level of customer service, care and above and beyond help has been fantastic!! This is the best company for assisting anyone to obtain a home loan or more affordable options. Thankyou so much

Pamela J

We are very happy to go through Craig and Tyler at Aussie Coffs Harbour. They've helped us with two home loans and have been very knowledgeable and provide great service and advice.

Heather B.

As first-time home buyers, we couldn't have asked for a better mortgage broker than Craig. His exceptional support and guidance helped us navigate the complex and often overwhelming process of buying our first home. Craig's dedication and patience were evident in every interaction, always willing to go the extra mile to ensure we understood every detail. His expertise and meticulous attention to detail gave us the confidence we needed to secure our dream home. Thanks to Craig, we now own a beautiful home that we never thought possible. We wholeheartedly recommend Craig to anyone seeking a knowledgeable and caring mortgage broker. He truly made a challenging process much more manageable!

Ben J.

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
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CBA
HSBC
ING
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