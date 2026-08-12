Craig Hillier

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Craig Hillier, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'm here to find you the right home loan and provide a level of customer service that leaves you feeling positive about your future. When you're looking for a home loan to suit your needs, it's important to have the right information available to you. I have access to Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software which enables me to search through thousands of loan products so I can provide you with recommendations from a variety of lenders, all designed around your goals. Home Loans are a specialty, and as a fully accredited member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I can assist you with your finance options, whether you're a First Home Buyer, Refinancing, or Consolidating debts. I will work with you each step of the loan process, keeping you fully informed through to settlement and beyond. In addition, I am more than happy to assist you with obtaining Mortgage Protection Insurance as well. If you are looking to sell or purchase a property, you can have unlimited access to the latest property reports in South Australia and I make this available to all my clients free of charge. Please feel free to call me anytime on 0402 090 906 to arrange an appointment at a location and time suitable to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402090906

Email: craig.hillier@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61402090906

Email: craig.hillier@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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