Craig Mark

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Craig Mark, Aussie Team Member

About me

Looking for the right home loan can feel like a maze—whether you’re a first home buyer (FHB), wanting to refinance for a better deal, or ready to take the next step with a property investment. That’s where I come in.

I’m your local Aussie Mortgage Broker, here to take the stress out of comparing home loans. With access to hundreds of loans from dozens of lenders, I’ll find the right loan tailored to YOUR needs. Using Aussie’s state-of-the-art Platform software, we can search smarter together and cut through the confusion to find a great deal.

Living and working locally, I know the Melbourne property market—from the buzzing City and stylish Southbank apartments to bayside living in Port Melbourne. Whether it’s your very first step into the market, refinancing to free up cash, or investing to grow your wealth, I’ll guide you through the process in a way that’s simple and stress-free.

Best of all? My service to you is free.

So, if you’re ready to buy your first home, refinance, or start investing in property, let’s catch up—maybe over a coffee on Bay Street—and make your home loan journey not just easy, but enjoyable.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438100202

Email: craig.mark@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61438100202

Email: craig.mark@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.