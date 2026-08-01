Craig Nicholas

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Craig Nicholas, Aussie Team Member

About me

It's been a real pleasure assisting home buyers over the years to achieve their property and financial goals, and often for several generations of the one family. I help my customers grow their investment property portfolio, refinance their current loans to get ahead and guide first home buyers through the daunting process into their most significant purchase in life. I keep abreast of the thousands of loans on offer so I can continue to present the best possible options available from Aussie's panel of lenders, not only to new customers, but equally as important to my existing customers. In addition to the specialist areas listed, my mortgage broking services also caters for: - Self Managed Super Fund (SMSF) loans - Loans for non-Australian residents - Self employed and PAYG "low doc" loans for clients who cannot fully verify their income - Insurance Taking care of my customers at every stage of their home loan is what I pride myself on and what has made being an Aussie Franchise owner such a rewarding experience.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402472085

Email: craig.nicholas@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402472085

Email: craig.nicholas@aussie.com.au

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