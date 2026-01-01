David Lowden

I want a home loanBook an appointment
David Lowden, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'm an experienced broker (20 years in finance, 8 as a broker) who puts YOUR needs and goals first. Buying, refinancing, investment property or building, I am on your side. Honest, skilled, and caring. Someone to work with you now, and as your grow.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61402121516

Email: d.lowden@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61402121516

Email: d.lowden@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

David is a very positive, professional, and patient man. I'm new to buying homes and everything that goes with it but speaking to David has given me a good understanding of how the system works and what I need to do to give myself the best shot at success.

Daniel C

David was very friendly, and professional. We were very impressed with his knowledge, and equally as important, his ability to deliver information in a clear and concise manner; making the process seem simple and easy to understand.

Rick G

David was excellent. Professional, efficient, knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. I will definitely recommend him to my friends and family.

Gillian L

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.