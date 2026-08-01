Dallas Mactier

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Elsternwick

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Dallas Mactier, Aussie Team Member

About me

Meet Dallas – Mortgage Broker in Elsternwick & Bayside Melbourne

I'm Dallas, a Mortgage Broker with FBO, helping clients across Elsternwick and Melbourne's Bayside suburbs secure the right home loan with confidence. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, investing, or upgrading to suit your growing family, I'm committed to making the lending process straightforward and stress-free.

As a local family man, I understand that buying a home or making financial decisions is one of life's biggest milestones. That's why I take the time to understand your goals, explain your options in simple terms, answer every question, and provide honest, tailored advice so you can make informed decisions with confidence.

Whether you're a first home buyer, an experienced investor, self-employed, or navigating a major life change such as growing your family, changing careers, or separating, I'm here to guide you every step of the way with patience, personalised service, and ongoing support. My goal is to help you find the right home loan solution while making the entire process as smooth and seamless as possible.

If you're looking for a trusted Mortgage Broker in Elsternwick or the surrounding Bayside suburbs, I'd love to help you achieve your property goals and make your next move easier.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Elsternwick 3185
  • Ripponlea 3185
  • Elwood 3184

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411777278

Email: dallas.mactier@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411777278

Email: dallas.mactier@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.