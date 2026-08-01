Damien O'Brien

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Lynbrook

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Damien O'Brien, Aussie Team Member

About me

My points of difference include; my calm and down to earth attitude, quality customer service, prompt follow up, and ability to listen to clients. Answering your most important questions:  Why use an Aussie Broker?  We offer free appointments.  We?re on your side and will liaise with the lender on your behalf.  We can compare thousands of loans from our panel of over 20 leading lenders. Aussie brokers have huge amounts of lender information at their fingertips, which is always kept up to date. How can we help? Find out how much you can borrow and how much of a deposit you need.  Plan in advance to set up your goals.  Provide family guarantee loans for people with little or no deposit, but enough income to still afford the repayments.  Help to refinance your existing home loan to find a suitable product, or consolidate other debts. Buying an investment property. Make moving home easier with bridging loans and deposit bonds.  Education and Training Mortgage Broker Diploma of Financial Planning. H & R Block Tax Consultant Certificate Level 1 and 2. Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) approved broker. This requires ongoing professional training to keep up to date with constant changes. Persistent and determined to find a solution to your needs somewhere amongst our many lenders. I?m a mobile broker who can come to you at a time and place convenient for you. I generally cover the inner and western suburbs of Melbourne and the Northern Victoria / Echuca region. Please call 0425793734 or email to damien.obrien@aussie.com.au for a no obligation chat about what you are wanting to do.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Hallam 3803
  • Hampton Park 3976
  • Lynbrook 3975

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61425793734

Email: damien.obrien@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61425793734

Email: damien.obrien@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.