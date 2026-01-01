Daniel Awkar

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Prospect

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Daniel Awkar, Aussie Team Member

About me

No matter what your goals are, I can assist you with all your broking needs. Whether it be purchasing your first home, refinance of an existing property, purchase of an investment or vehicle, I am here to help you every step of the way.

Don’t waste your precious time running around to banks and spending countless hours conducting comparisons. With access to over 25 lenders and thousands of products at the touch of my fingers, I can save you time by sourcing the most appropriate lender and product to meet your needs and circumstances. Let me do the leg work for you so you can focus on finding the right property.

Feel free to contact me on 0493 829 649 or daniel.awkar2@aussie.com.au to arrange an obligation free consultation.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Blair Athol 5084
  • Bowden 5007
  • Brompton 5007
  • Enfield 5085
  • Fitzroy 5082
  • Nailsworth 5083
  • North Adelaide 5006
  • Northfield 5085

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61493 829 649

Email: daniel.awkar2@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61493 829 649

Email: daniel.awkar2@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.