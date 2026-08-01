Daniel Bartczak

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Flagstone City

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Daniel Bartczak, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Daniel Bartczak and I am the Franchise Principal of Aussie Flagstone City.   With countless experience during my many years in the finance industry I have enjoyed assisting thousands of clients find a home loan that is right for them. I understand that at times home financing can be stressful and confusing. It can also be challenging finding the right lender to match your circumstances.   With Aussie's software and my wealth of knowledge, I can guide you through the process of home finance with ease. I can take the hassle out of speaking with multiple lenders, comparing hundreds of home loans and finding a great deal that's right for you.   Self-Managed Super Fund lending is one of my specialities. If you're looking to invest in real-estate within your SMSF or would like to know more, please contact me to review your current situation.   I can also offer expert advice on debt consolidation, home insurance and asset finance for sole traders.   When working with me, not only are you working with an experienced mortgage broker, you are also dealing with our customer service focused team at Aussie who are eager to assist.   Please contact me at any time on 0413 012 197 or email Daniel.Bartczak@aussie.com.au to make an appointment to discuss your needs. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cedar Grove 4285
  • Cedar Vale 4285
  • Jimboomba 4280
  • Riverbend 4280
  • Glenlogan 4280
  • South Maclean 4280
  • Woodhill 4285
  • Flagstone 4280

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0477 033 430

Email: daniel.bartczak@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 0477 033 430

Email: daniel.bartczak@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.