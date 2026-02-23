Daniel Bennett

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Daniel Bennett, Aussie Team Member

About me

Backgrounds: With over 20 years of experience in real estate, I’ve worked across both property sales and rentals, giving me a well-rounded understanding of the market. I’ve also been actively involved in subdivisions and renovations, personally transforming properties to maximise value and appeal. This hands-on experience means I don’t just advise—I understand exactly what makes a property perform from every angle.

Focus area: My focus is simple: helping clients buy the right property at the right price. I take a strategic and disciplined approach to every purchase, combining market insight with strong negotiation to secure the best possible outcome. Having spent decades in the industry, I often bring more real-world sales experience to the table than the agent on the other side of the deal—an advantage my clients benefit from in every negotiation.

Known for: I’m known for getting results and making the process as smooth and rewarding as possible for my clients. I take the time to understand what they truly want, then back it up with sharp negotiation, attention to detail, and a commitment to securing the best property for their needs. My goal is simple: clients who feel confident in their decision and genuinely happy with the outcome.

Outside of work: Outside of real estate, I’m married with two children and enjoy spending as much time outdoors as possible. Whether it’s fishing or just getting out and about, I value a balanced lifestyle and making the most of time with family.

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I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61429931148

Email: daniel.bennett@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: +61429931148

Email: daniel.bennett@aussiehomes.com.au