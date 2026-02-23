Daniel Bennett

Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Any information provided does not constitute an offer of credit and are examples of what may be available to you based on the information available. It does not take into account any product features or any applicable fees. Lending criteria and the basis upon which we assess what you may be able to afford may change at any time without notice. For Fixed Rate home loans, break costs may be payable which can be significant if you change the whole or part of your fixed rate loan or where additional or early repayments are made during the fixed rate period.

*Aus. res. 18+ only who have met specific eligibility criteria. The Promoter is Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd, L28, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW. Starts 09:00am AEDT 23/2/26. Ends 11:59pm AEST 31/5/26. Weekly draws: 10am (local time), 4/3/26, 18/3/26, 1/4/26, 15/4/26, 29/4/26, 13/5/26, 27/5/26, 10/6/26, Plexus, Level 9, 628 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000. Weekly prize: $1000 cash prize via EFT. Max 1 weekly prize/person (excl. SA). Grand prize: a new 2026 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Cruiser - AWD 2.5L Auto CVT in Frosted White. Grand prize draw: 12pm AEST, 5/6/26, Plexus, Level 9, 628 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000. Winners will be published on http://www.aussie.com.au/about-us/promotions within 7 business days of drawer dates. Entrants will receive future direct marketing from promoter. See URL for Terms and Conditions. NSW Authority No.TP/04223. Permit No's: ACT 26/00290 & SA T26/209

^*Source: CoreLogic February 2025 Index and Lendi Group Rates based on our Generally Available Criteria. Repayment based on a $650,000 variable loan at 6.20% p.a. over 30 years. Interest savings calculated using a comparison between 6.20% and 5.65% rates over the life of a 30-year variable loan with consistent repayments. Scenarios are for illustrative purposes only and may not apply to your situation. Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^Individual lenders may charge fees to the customer.

^^All applications are subject to lender assessment and approval. Cashback offers may be provided by some lenders and may only be available for particular products, terms and conditions apply. Not all products are available in all states and territories.

Door to More Competition AU18+ only. Ends 29/6/25 11:59pm AEST. Entry limits apply (see full T&Cs for details). aussie.com.au/home-loans/door-to-more

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© 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses, is owned by numerous shareholders including banks such as CBA, 1835i (ANZ's external venture capital partner) and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors, including UniSuper.

Credit for the Aussie Bridge products are provided by Bridgit Financial Services Pty Ltd ACN 648 580 901 Australian Credit Licence Number 532542

Information regarding listing numbers are supplied by Lendi Group Services Pty Ltd (ABN 44 162 394 881) and related entities on behalf of RP Data Pty Ltd trading as CoreLogic Asia Pacific.

Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd | Level 28, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000