Daniel Panetta

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Yarra Valley

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Daniel Panetta, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 11 years of experience across finance and lending, I bring a strong background in both numbers and people. Before becoming a mortgage broker, I spent 8 years working as a CPA Accountant, giving me a deep understanding of financial structures, cash flow and long-term financial outcomes. For the past 3 years, I’ve been helping clients navigate the lending process with confidence and clarity.

I’m passionate about communication and making what can often feel like a complex process easy to understand. I take the time to explain every step, answer questions clearly and ensure my clients feel informed and supported from start to finish.

I specialise in a wide range of lending solutions including residential home loans, first home buyer finance, investment loans, construction loans, refinancing, debt consolidation and asset finance. Whether you’re buying your first home, growing your property portfolio or looking to improve your current financial position, I’m committed to finding a lending solution that suits your goals and circumstances.

I proudly service clients across the Yarra Valley and surrounding areas, including Lilydale, Chirnside Park and Croydon North, helping local individuals and families achieve their property and financial goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Chirnside Park 3116
  • Croydon North 3136
  • Lilydale 3140

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433347864

Email: daniel.panetta@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433347864

Email: daniel.panetta@aussie.com.au

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