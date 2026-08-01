Danny Blair

About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Basin Pocket 4305
- Booval 4304
- Brassall 4305
- Brassall Heights 4305
- Coalfalls 4305
- East Ipswich 4305
- Eastern Heights 4305
- Ipswich 4305
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 9:00 AM-12:30 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
We're first time buyers and couldn't imagine going through the process without Danny and his team. Danny was with us every step of the way and no question was too silly for them. Danny was awesome and the support didn't end with the bank saying yes to the loan. He continued to support us right up to us moving into our first family home. Thank you Danny and team you are all awesome .
Melissa K
As a 24 and 26 yr old my partner and I had no idea how to buy our first home. With one set of parents in Victoria and the other in far north QLD, we had no one to help us. We decided to meet with a broker and it was the best thing we ever did. Danny made the process so simple helping us every step of the way giving us the confidence we needed. Today we are proud home owners of 4 years and our broker still contacts us for a hello and a check up. Danny has since helped us refinance our loan and obtain a better rate, he even assisted in combining our other loans to help us save even more. We can't thank Danny enough for his help, even meeting with us at 7:00 at night to go through paperwork so we would not have to take time off work. Thanks Aussie!!!
Keagan K
Danny worked so hard to find us a bank that would take on our home loan. Our property was difficult as it was 150 acres and he found the one bank happy to take us on. We had previously visited a few banks and another broker who were unable to help us due to the size of the property and it?s location. We also run our own business so are self employed which was another hurdle he had to deal with. Danny worked tirelessly to find us a bank that would support us and help us get our dream property. He made everything so easy for us and was a pleasure to work without. Thanks to Danny we were able to buy our little slice of paradise.
Katie M