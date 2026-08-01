Dario Matera

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Dario Matera, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello, my name is Dario Matera. I am a fully accredited Aussie mortgage broker, having been accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and have a Diploma in Financial Services. My ASIC Credit Rep number is 371254. I have been employed in the Finance industry since 1989 and have been an Aussie Mortgage Broker since April 2010. As an Aussie broker my job is to assist you in making informed decisions in purchasing, refinancing and doing variations to your current loan. We will work together in choosing the right lender and also the right product to suit your needs. This can be for your own home or an investment property. I understand that every client has different needs and wants and this drives me to help you to the best of my ability. My business is built on referrals and customer satisfaction is a high priority in achieving referral business from my clients.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412856647

Email: dario.matera@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412856647

Email: dario.matera@aussie.com.au

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