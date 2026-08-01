Darren Maclean

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Darren Maclean, Aussie Team Member

About me

Since 2006 I have been helping people solve their home loan problems.

This is why I love what I do.

1/ I enjoy talking to people. Talking helps me discover what people want when it comes to their property ownership goals now and in the future.

2/ I enjoy solving problems. Problems come in all shapes and sizes and everyone's situation is different. Thankfully I can draw on my experience and close partnerships with our Lenders to help with any obstacles there might be.

3/ I enjoy getting results. It's a great moment when I can call someone to let them know their loan has been approved. Getting the right outcome is always my aim.

So if you are considering purchasing, refinancing, or just want to see if your current Bank is looking after you, give me a call on 0409 356 106.

Lets make a start.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409356106

Email: darren.maclean@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61409356106

Email: darren.maclean@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

We had Darren Maclean as our mortgage advisor, he found our current mortgage lender but we feel he did more than that, as everyone does searching for a suitable house it takes quite a few doors to look through before we found the one we wanted. Darren was on the phone for any questions we had, always helpful and kept us on track while searching and while processing our loan. I have already spoken to him regarding our next future house.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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