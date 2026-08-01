Darren Monroe

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Maitland

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Darren Monroe, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a successful mortgage broker / franchisee with Aussie, I have built a successful business, whilst enjoying helping my clients and our team of brokers, before during and after the home loan process. My existing clients and local business people send me many people who benefit from the service I am able to provide and many comment " it shouldn't be this easy or this much fun". I have successfully helped many clients select the "right options that suit them and not me", ensuring this makes me different to many brokers or bank lenders / managers they may have dealt with in the past. In August 2015 I was made a member of the Aussie Chairman's club in recognition of Customer Service, Representing Aussie's Values and Loan Settlements since 2006. Thanks to my team of clients and colleagues for making this possible, as a prospective client I welcome you to my team.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Woodville 2321
  • Windermere 2321
  • Windella 2320
  • Tocal 2421
  • Telarah 2320
  • South Maitland 2320
  • Rutherford 2320
  • Rosebrook 2320

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417282394

Email: darren.monroe@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417282394

Email: darren.monroe@aussie.com.au

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