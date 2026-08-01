Daryl Coxon

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Port Macquarie

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Daryl Coxon, Aussie Team Member

About me

Meet Daryl – Your Local Mortgage Expert

After more than 20 years as a broker helping families and businesses across Dubbo and the Central West, Daryl made the move to Port Macquarie in 2020 with his family—and hasn’t looked back since.

With a Diploma of Financial Services (Finance & Mortgage Broking) and a Diploma of Financial Planning, Daryl brings deep industry knowledge and a calm, confident approach to every client interaction. He specialises in helping self-employed clients and property investors with more complex needs and is known for going above and beyond to get the job done—no matter how tricky the situation.

Daryl also has extensive experience in commercial and asset finance, and can assist with business equipment loans and other business lending needs.

With over two decades of hands-on broking experience, you can trust that your finances are in capable hands. Whether you’re buying your first home, investing in property, or growing your business, Daryl and the friendly team at Aussie Port Macquarie are here to make the process smooth and stress-free.

Let us do the shopping for you—give us a call today!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Yippin Creek 2446
  • West Haven 2443
  • Wauchope 2446
  • Upsalls Creek 2439
  • Upper Rollands Plains 2441
  • Thrumster 2444
  • The Hatch 2444
  • Telegraph Point 2441

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438841499

Email: daryl.coxon@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61438841499

Email: daryl.coxon@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Now that settlement is complete, we wanted to say a big thanks to you and your team for helping us through the process. As I mentioned in our first appointment, a few years ago we went through a protracted failed purchase which was a very negative experience. This time around it was a breeze because of your help. We were honestly shocked at how easy it was. We really appreciate your efforts and will definitely recommend you to others.

Joe & Tash

Highly recommended mortgage broker! Daryl and his team have been fantastic supporting us with our loan application. Extremely professional team, efficient and available. Daryl has taken the time to well understand our objectives and helped us with our strategy while sharing his expertise and valuable advices. Also very helpful and resourceful as our situation was a bit complex. The process was effective and seamless. We had such a great experience and will definitely continue working with this great team moving forward.

Nic & Celysce

Aussie gave me a very personable experience and were very understanding of my situation. Nothing was to much trouble and were happy to explain or follow up any questions I had. The entire experience was was smooth and much better than previous experiences of refinancing. Will continue to use Daryl in the future.

Steven

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