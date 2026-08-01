David Chapman

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
David was the best broker that we found, not getting anywhere with the homeloan ,David shed some light and now we are able to make extra payments not costing us anymore and our loan will now start to show some signs of disappearing ,the best thing we ever did and so easy ,David came to us after hours and was very accomandating to our needs to find the best loan for us.Now we will be able to live the Aussie dream ,home owners .
John
Our Aussie Broker, David, saved us from paying rent for the rest of our lives!! We had a tight budget and only a small deposit but he worked with us to come up with an ideal borrowing capacity/deposit based on all these factors so that we could purchase our first home. He saved us from making rookie first-home buyer mistakes because he was very informative and was always happy to answer our million questions.It's amazing to have finally joined the home owner's club and we have David to thank for that.
Tamara
David was great, he came to meet me at my place to discuss my options for buying my first home. There were a few bumps along the way and I am sure I must have asked some hairy questions, but he was always available to chat. I did have to ask him to come to my house to help with signing documents etc, which he was always happy to lend a helping hand.Buying a house is a very daunting process when undertaking it for the very first time, and I am glad I had a good broker to ease my nerves and take me through the whole process! I big thank you to David for his friendly and professional attitude, and willingness to go above and beyond.
Sarah