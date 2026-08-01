David Chapman

I want a home loanBook an appointment
David Chapman, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is David Chapman and I'm a Mobile Mortgage Broker with Aussie. I am a fully accredited Mortgage Advisor with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). It is my job to help you find the loan that works to suit your needs and make the whole process as easy as possible, while working with you in a professional and ethical manner. There's no need for you to visit the banks and other lenders, I can bring their products to you. You will have the opportunity to compare hundreds of loans from Aussie's panel of lenders, and I do not charge a fee for my service. I can also arrange competitive asset finance for my self employed customers. Please do not hesitate to call me at any time to arrange an appointment and to personally go through your requirements in more detail. You can either arrange to meet with me at Aussie's office in Labrador (by appointment) or I can come and meet you at a place and time convenient to you. I can be contacted directly on 0410 463 305 or by email on david.chapman@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61410463305

Email: david.chapman@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61410463305

Email: david.chapman@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

David was the best broker that we found, not getting anywhere with the homeloan ,David shed some light and now we are able to make extra payments not costing us anymore and our loan will now start to show some signs of disappearing ,the best thing we ever did and so easy ,David came to us after hours and was very accomandating to our needs to find the best loan for us.Now we will be able to live the Aussie dream ,home owners .

John

Our Aussie Broker, David, saved us from paying rent for the rest of our lives!! We had a tight budget and only a small deposit but he worked with us to come up with an ideal borrowing capacity/deposit based on all these factors so that we could purchase our first home. He saved us from making rookie first-home buyer mistakes because he was very informative and was always happy to answer our million questions.It's amazing to have finally joined the home owner's club and we have David to thank for that.

Tamara

David was great, he came to meet me at my place to discuss my options for buying my first home. There were a few bumps along the way and I am sure I must have asked some hairy questions, but he was always available to chat. I did have to ask him to come to my house to help with signing documents etc, which he was always happy to lend a helping hand.Buying a house is a very daunting process when undertaking it for the very first time, and I am glad I had a good broker to ease my nerves and take me through the whole process! I big thank you to David for his friendly and professional attitude, and willingness to go above and beyond.

Sarah

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.