David Fraser

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Golden Grove

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David Fraser, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'm the Franchisee at Aussie Golden Grove located at the Golden Grove Shopping Centre. As your local Aussie Brokers we have a wealth of experience in customer service, home loan lending, banking and management experience. Aussie Golden Grove specialises in first home buyer loans, residential home loans, land purchase and construction loans, refinance, including researching to see if there is a more competitive interest rate available with your current lender), purchasing an Investment property or seeking help on the possibility of restructuring your current home loan. Aussie Golden Grove is here to discuss whatever your situation is and assist you. Our team of specialist mortgage brokers; Dianne Fraser, Cheryl Cocks, Jane Brown and myself are all MFAA certified and hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance / Mortgage Broking Management) as well as a Certificate 4 in Finance and Mortgage Broking. We have the ability to research nearly 3,000 different home loans from our panel of over 20 leading lenders so that you can choose the right loan product for your situation. Appointments are free, so don?t hesitate to give us a call!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Golden Grove 5125
  • Surrey Downs 5126
  • Wynn Vale 5127
  • Yatala Vale 5126
  • Salisbury Heights 5109
  • Gulfview Heights 5096
  • Greenwith 5125

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401544694

Email: david.fraser@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401544694

Email: david.fraser@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Dianne and David at Aussie Golden Grove were terrific. They worked so hard to find the most efficient loan at a good rate. In the current complex banking environment, having Dianne and David to deal with everything made it so much easier. Thanks again for your hard work and finding the outcome I wanted.

Alister G

We had the most amazing experience with Dianne and David at Aussie Golden Grove. After two months of extreme stress, attempting to deal with a credit union who promised us the world and continually disappointed us, Dianne and David were able to have it all sorted within a week. They worked long hours and squeezed us in to their already busy schedule knowing we were close to settlement. They did all the hard yards for us and pushed to get it all done in a very timely manner while keeping us thoroughly informed throughout the process. They were always so welcoming, patient and helpful with all of our questions as first time buyers and they shared in our happiness and relief when it all went through. We cannot recommend Dianne and David enough and know we will have their support throughout our time as land and construction home owners.

Rebecca S

David Fraser Guided us through the rigorous process of getting both fund for land and building as our was a complex case due to our temporary visa situation but to God be the Glory we are fully settled... and even got a good rate for refinance.. What a wonderful team at Aussie Broker at Grove Grove SA Plaza...

Efemena A

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