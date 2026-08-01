David Hicks

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Cherrybrook 2126
- West Pennant Hills 2125
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
What our customers say
We recently requested David to investigate some alternative loan options to what we had with a bank. David took note of our objectives & requirements, and, within a week provided us with a very compelling alternative. We have now successfully transferred to our new lender on very attractive terms and are delighted with the end result. David & his Team provided impeccable service during the entire process and made what is usually a stressful exercise incredibly seamless. Oh, and in the process, we saved a lot of money.
Ashwin Ram
David helped me achieve my dream and a goal I set myself about two years ago and purchase my first property. He was honest, he walked me through the whole process and was never unavailable for me to ask any questions I had. He made it such a smooth and easy process and this helped me feel that much more comfortable with the whole transaction.
James Hughes
David was amazing! We had trouble with another broker messing us around and delaying the buy/sell process, then in swooped David coming to our rescue. He found us a great rate and got us approval in a very short period of time, he was thorough and saved us a lot of stress. Without him we would have lost on out on the purchase of our new home and I'm pretty sure he saved us from many grey hairs. ;) Oh and we loved the box of goodies he sent us settlement, such a lovely touch. Thanks David!
Joedy Gooding