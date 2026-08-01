David Hicks

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Cherrybrook

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David Hicks, Aussie Team Member

About me

As the Franchise Principal of Aussie Cherrybrook myself and the team are here to find the right mortgage solution for your needs and we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service.   At Aussie we have 21 lenders, including the big 4 banks with hundreds of products to find the best solution for your needs.  Our State of the art software can find the best mortgage to suit your needs.   All Aussie appointments are free of charged and also obligation free so why not give me a call or drop in and see us at Cherrybrook Shopping Village.  I can do a health check on your existing home loan and if it's no longer suitable I can assist you to find a more suitable mortgage.   If you are purchasing a new home, a first home buyer or investor give me a call and I can help you through the home loan process.   I would love to meet up with you to go through your financial goals and see how I can help you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cherrybrook 2126
  • West Pennant Hills 2125

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Phone: +61434221530

Email: david.hicks@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61434221530

Email: david.hicks@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

We recently requested David to investigate some alternative loan options to what we had with a bank. David took note of our objectives & requirements, and, within a week provided us with a very compelling alternative. We have now successfully transferred to our new lender on very attractive terms and are delighted with the end result. David & his Team provided impeccable service during the entire process and made what is usually a stressful exercise incredibly seamless. Oh, and in the process, we saved a lot of money.

Ashwin Ram

David helped me achieve my dream and a goal I set myself about two years ago and purchase my first property. He was honest, he walked me through the whole process and was never unavailable for me to ask any questions I had. He made it such a smooth and easy process and this helped me feel that much more comfortable with the whole transaction.

James Hughes

David was amazing! We had trouble with another broker messing us around and delaying the buy/sell process, then in swooped David coming to our rescue. He found us a great rate and got us approval in a very short period of time, he was thorough and saved us a lot of stress. Without him we would have lost on out on the purchase of our new home and I'm pretty sure he saved us from many grey hairs. ;) Oh and we loved the box of goodies he sent us settlement, such a lovely touch. Thanks David!

Joedy Gooding

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