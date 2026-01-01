David Kelly

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mackay

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David Kelly, Aussie Team Member

About me

As an Aussie Broker, I am there to assist you in many aspects of your personal finance. I will ensure that the Home Loan process goes smoothly and is hassle free. I have a passion for property and get great satisfaction out of assisting my clients achieve their goals. Whether it be a First Home Buyer, or an investor setting up a complex investment portfolio, I'm there to ensure it all goes smoothly.

I take great pride in assisting my clients to build wealth through home ownership and investing. Why go anywhere else, when you can have your own Life Time Personal Mortgage Broker?

I have been proudly part of Aussie Mackay since 2011, and Aussie helped me get to where I am today when they assisted me to purchase my first home. Now I take great pride in being able to assist others.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • South Mackay 4740
  • West Mackay 4740
  • Walkerston 4751
  • Rural View 4740
  • Richmond 4740
  • Ooralea 4740
  • North Mackay 4740
  • Mackay Harbour 4740

Let's talk

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Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61402788980

Email: david.kelly@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61402788980

Email: david.kelly@aussie.com.au

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