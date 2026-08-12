David Leotta

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Balmain

I want a home loanBook an appointment
David Leotta, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am enthusiastic and passionate about assisting all of my clients and their varying goals of home ownership. whether you are a first home buyer, investor or refinancing I am your direct contact of guidance and assistance. I aim to achieve a full understanding of your situation and goals and search through hundreds of products from a number of lenders to find the one that suits you best. As an Aussie broker I have access to specialised support and resources in financial services and property information and can also align you with working partners in many fields to assist in any way. So please feel free to contact me for a no obligation appointment and lets begin an ongoing working relationship.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Balmain 2041
  • Balmain East 2041
  • Birchgrove 2041
  • Rozelle 2039

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61422170277

Email: david.leotta@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61422170277

Email: david.leotta@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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