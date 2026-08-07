David Moodie

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Alexandria

I want a home loanBook an appointment
David Moodie, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi and thanks for visiting my web page. As an accredited Aussie Broker and Franchisee, I can help you to select the most appropriate loan, tailor-made to your specific needs. As a client, you are my number one priority, and I will support you through your entire journey. I will help to make the process run smoothly and hassle-free. Being a busy family man myself, I understand the difficulty involved in balancing life between work and family, let alone being able to find the time to be on top of the complexity and choice offered in today's mortgage market. After starting out as a Mobile Broker with Aussie in 2012 I then opened a new franchise store "Aussie Alexandria" with a business partner at 118/747 Botany Rd, Rosebery in 2015. In 2020 I brought him out of the business.

You can either book an appointment during normal business hours or we can book an appointment outside those hours, we can meet either at the office or at a time and place of your convenience Call me on 0420 748 536 or 02 9099 1196 to arrange an appointment and allow me to look after your finance needs with my personalised, friendly and easy service.

Mobile: 0420 748 536 / 02 9099 1196

Facebook:

Google:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Alexandria 2015
  • Waterloo 2017
  • Zetland 2017

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-4:45 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61420748536

Email: david.moodie@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61420748536

Email: david.moodie@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.