David Suen

I want a home loanBook an appointment
David Suen, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a qualified Mortgage Broker holding my Diploma in Mortgage Broking and Financial Management, a registered member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and have accreditations with 22 major lenders. Prior to this I have worked as a corporate accountant with some of the major companies in Australia. As an Aussie broker, I have the luxury of searching through hundreds of loans using Aussie's unique Toolbox software where I can advise you from a selection of offers currently available and help you choose the lender and product that suits your needs. I pride myself on providing the best customer service, so my aim is to make your entire home loan experience simple and stress free - saving you valuable time to focus on the other important things like securing your new home, identifying the right investment or preparing for your big move!  If you are wondering whether you have a good deal on your existing loan, I can complete a home loan ?Health Check' which will let you know whether there is a more competitive rate in the market from our panel of lenders. Perhaps you are thinking about renovating, or upgrading and general insurances... then I can help you with that too.  Best of all my appointment is free and I will put your best interests at heart. If you are looking for personal service, professionalism and excellent knowledge of all types of home loans, Commercial loans, SMSF and Asset Finance.... please feel free to call or email me at any time to arrange an OBLIGATION FREE consultation. To book your appointment now, please call me on 0417 231 830 or  David.Suen@aussie.com.au  to organise a meeting to discuss the best way we can work together to achieve your goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 19 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 19 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417231830

Email: david.suen@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61417231830

Email: david.suen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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