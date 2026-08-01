Dean Cokis

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Woodvale

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Dean Cokis, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome! I'm Dean Cokis, a dedicated mortgage broker with a focus on guiding individuals and families through the complexities of home financing. With a wealth of experience and a passion for helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams, I specialize in a variety of services tailored to meet your specific needs.

As a specialist in first home buyers, I understand the excitement and uncertainties that come with taking that pivotal step towards homeownership. My goal is to make this journey as smooth and rewarding as possible, providing expert advice, personalized guidance, and access to a wide range of financing options.

Whether you're considering refinancing to secure better terms, consolidating debt to streamline your finances, or exploring commercial loan opportunities, I'm here to offer strategic solutions tailored to your unique circumstances.

With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and professionalism, I strive to empower my clients with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their financial future. From pre-approvals to closing, I'll be by your side every step of the way, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

Beyond my role as a mortgage broker, I take pride in building lasting relationships based on trust, respect, and genuine care for my clients' well-being. Your satisfaction and success are my top priorities, and I'm dedicated to exceeding your expectations with exceptional service and support.

Whether you're a first-time buyer embarking on the exciting journey of homeownership or a seasoned investor seeking strategic financing solutions, I'm here to help you achieve your goals and secure your financial future.

Let's work together to turn your homeownership dreams into reality. Contact me today to schedule a consultation and take the first step towards owning your own home.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas I service

  • Darch 6065
  • Kingsley 6026
  • Madeley 6065
  • Woodvale 6026
  • Alkimos 6038
  • Butler 6036
  • Eglinton 6034
  • Jindalee 6036

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61484633963

Email: dean.cokis@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61484633963

Email: dean.cokis@aussie.com.au

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