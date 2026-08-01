About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Ashfield 2131
- Croydon 2132
- Mosman 2088
Monday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Dean Hammond recently assisted us in the purchase of our first home and we could not recommend him highly enough. Dean was helpful and easy to deal with along every step of the way. He was an excellent communicator and was able to explain everything to us in a clear and simple way. He was always there to take our calls and made the process very smooth. Thank you Dean for all of your help - we look forward to continuing the relationship.
Angus
We cannot recommend Dean at Aussie Homeloans enough! We came to him when we were looking to refinance for the first time ever and he was so helpful, knowledgeable and communicative. As a couple who were really not sure how the whole process worked or even what to do, Dean had so much advice and knowledge which made the whole process smooth and hassle free. So glad we had the chance to work with Dean and the team - wouldn’t go anywhere else!
Stephanie
We approached Dean for advice when we were just starting the process of purchasing our first home. He provided very helpful and prompt guidance, as well as being honest and transparent which we really appreciated. Thanks Dean for your help!
Sarah