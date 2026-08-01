Dean Hammond

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ashfield

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Dean Hammond, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Dean Hammond, one of the Franchisees associated with Aussie Ashfield & Mosman. Aussie Ashfield, in operation for the past decade, has consistently prioritized delivering a superior level of customer service. I encourage you to explore testimonials about Aussie Ashfield on various platforms to gain insight into our client satisfaction (over 200 5 star google reviews under Aussie Ashfield). While many broker profiles assert their excellence, I prefer that the commendations of our clients speak on our behalf. In recognition of this commitment to excellence, Aussie Ashfield has been honoured as a 2026 Signature Store, ranking in the top 5% of our network. In line with our commitment to customer service, our recently inaugurated Mosman branch mirrors the same ethos.

My specialization lies in guiding first-time homebuyers throughout their initial property purchase journey, providing comprehensive support from inception to settlement while offering educational insights along the way. Additionally, I excel in managing intricate investment strategies, collaborating closely with clients on structuring and navigating the dynamic lending landscape. Lastly, I assist clients contemplating property sale or upgrade decisions, guiding them through available options. Over the past decade, I have encountered a diverse range of scenarios, and with access to a panel of lenders, I can effectively tailor solutions to match specific needs.

Feel free to initiate a conversation to discuss your unique situation. Discover firsthand how I can provide assistance and exemplify authentic customer service. When was the last time an organization genuinely impressed you? Allow me and my team to demonstrate the essence of exceptional service. Leverage my extensive policy knowledge to realize what is achievable for you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Thu, 13 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashfield 2131
  • Croydon 2132
  • Mosman 2088

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61412279908

Email: dean.hammond@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61412279908

Email: dean.hammond@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Dean Hammond recently assisted us in the purchase of our first home and we could not recommend him highly enough. Dean was helpful and easy to deal with along every step of the way. He was an excellent communicator and was able to explain everything to us in a clear and simple way. He was always there to take our calls and made the process very smooth. Thank you Dean for all of your help - we look forward to continuing the relationship.

Angus

We cannot recommend Dean at Aussie Homeloans enough! We came to him when we were looking to refinance for the first time ever and he was so helpful, knowledgeable and communicative. As a couple who were really not sure how the whole process worked or even what to do, Dean had so much advice and knowledge which made the whole process smooth and hassle free. So glad we had the chance to work with Dean and the team - wouldn’t go anywhere else!

Stephanie

We approached Dean for advice when we were just starting the process of purchasing our first home. He provided very helpful and prompt guidance, as well as being honest and transparent which we really appreciated. Thanks Dean for your help!

Sarah

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