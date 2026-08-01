Debbie Smith understands that investing in your home is likely one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll ever make — and she’s committed to being by your side every step of the way.

As a mum devoted to her family, Debbie brings genuine compassion and empathy to her role as a Broker Assistant at Aussie Mackay. She knows how important clear, plain-English advice is when you’re making major financial decisions, and she prides herself on making the process simple, transparent and stress-free.

For Debbie, it’s all about helping people secure a home they can truly call their own. She works closely with clients to navigate challenges, anticipate potential hurdles and achieve the best possible outcome.

With more than 11 years’ experience in conveyancing — following six years in banking — there are few scenarios Debbie hasn’t encountered and few challenges she can’t foresee. Her background in retail further strengthened her customer service skills, and throughout her career she has remained committed to ongoing personal and professional development.

Supported by her husband, her two grown-up children and her two much-loved pooches, Debbie has built a successful career grounded in old-fashioned values, integrity and a belief in always delivering her very best.

Down-to-earth, approachable and solutions-focused, Debbie works collaboratively with her clients to find the right path forward — achieving results and settling matters in a way that best suits each individual situation.

You can count on Debbie for honest, straightforward advice delivered with professionalism and care.