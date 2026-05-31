Deborah Carlisle

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Deborah Carlisle, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: With over 20 years of experience in the property industry, I bring deep expertise in property investing, renovations, and development.

﻿Focus area: Negotiating for both investors and owner occupiers.

Known for: I pride myself on connecting with people and guiding them through each step of their property experience - whether it’s finding the perfect home or making smart investment decisions. With a strong background in renovations and a passion for beautiful, functional design, I help clients visualise a property’s true potential so they can make confident, informed decisions.

Outside of work: When I’m not immersed in property, you’ll find me

exploring new places, staying active, and spending quality time with friends and family. Whether on the squash or pickleball court, or enjoying the outdoors, staying active and healthy is always a priority.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 31 May, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0449858418

Email: deborah.carlisle@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: 0449858418

Email: deborah.carlisle@aussiehomes.com.au