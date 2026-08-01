Dennis Stefanatos

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Dennis Stefanatos, Aussie Team Member

About me

Specialist Mortgage Broker helping clients achieve their dream of owning their own home. Specializing in the first home buyer area I can provide information regarding the various government schemes available to you including savings in stamp duty and avoiding lender's mortgage insurance.

I can also assist clients who are upgrading to their dream home or wanting to refinance their current home loan for a better rate.

Other services I can assist with include getting asset finance to buy your next car, caravan or boat.

Get in touch and lets have a chat on how I can help.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 2:00 PM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 2:00 PM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 2:00 PM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 2:00 PM-9:00 PM

Friday: 2:00 PM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Phone: +61403024335

Email: dennis.stefanatos@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61403024335

Email: dennis.stefanatos@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Dennis was a fantastic help to us in securing a loan for our first home. As first home buyers we had lots of questions and he was always quick to respond with easy to understand information.

Cara M.

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