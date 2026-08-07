Dianne Fraser

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Greenwith 5125
- Gulfview Heights 5096
- Salisbury Heights 5109
- Yatala Vale 5126
- Wynn Vale 5127
- Surrey Downs 5126
- Golden Grove 5125
Monday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Dianne has been there to support us through lifes changes. Others may be there in a crisis, but Dianne is always there, year after year, giving us 100% of her time and attention, going over and above our expectations. Our Home is stress free and worry free, because i know Dianne will be there with solutions, no matter what happens. I cannot thank her enough.
Tracy Gawler SA
My Broker is seriously ine in a million. Dianne has gone above and beyond with helping myself and my son when we purchased our home. She has kept us informed in every aspect from the beginning to the end. She gave us the best possible Home Loan and therefore saved myself and my son money.
Emiglia Adelaide SA
Our Broker seemed to go over and above for our loan. She helped with everything , nothing seemed too much trouble. I would recommend her to anyone, and we have. We would look to her for a loan in the future without hesitation.
Tim Lyndoch SA