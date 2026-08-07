Dianne Fraser

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Golden Grove

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Dianne Fraser, Aussie Team Member

About me

I would like to welcome you to my profile. As a Franchisee of Aussie Golden Grove, I am a member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia and have completed a Diploma in Financial Mortgage Brokering and Financial Services. To me, there is nothing more rewarding than helping my customers achieve their dream of home ownership, as well as reaching and maintaining their mortgage goals. As an Aussie Mortgage Broker, customer service is my passion. So whether you are buying your first home, refinancing to save money, considering moving or investing in property, or seeking business and commercial lending - as a Senior Aussie Broker I can provide mortgage assistance and help you find a Home Loan that's right for you. Due to the thousands of home loans available through numerous lenders, it makes the process of securing a loan both confusing and time consuming. By choosing me to be your Mortgage Broker, I will personally investigate offers from our panel of over 20 leading lenders^, to find a home loan that's right for you. I will support you in every step through the application and settlement process. I welcome your phone call or call in to Aussie Golden Grove and I look forward to discussing your situation. I am proud to be associated with Aussie Home Loans. So get in touch today and remember, an appointment with me is at no cost to you! Aussie Golden Grove Team - Cheryl Cocks - Jane Brown - David Fraser

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Greenwith 5125
  • Gulfview Heights 5096
  • Salisbury Heights 5109
  • Yatala Vale 5126
  • Wynn Vale 5127
  • Surrey Downs 5126
  • Golden Grove 5125

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421759300

Email: dianne.fraser@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61421759300

Email: dianne.fraser@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Dianne has been there to support us through lifes changes. Others may be there in a crisis, but Dianne is always there, year after year, giving us 100% of her time and attention, going over and above our expectations. Our Home is stress free and worry free, because i know Dianne will be there with solutions, no matter what happens. I cannot thank her enough.

Tracy Gawler SA

My Broker is seriously ine in a million. Dianne has gone above and beyond with helping myself and my son when we purchased our home. She has kept us informed in every aspect from the beginning to the end. She gave us the best possible Home Loan and therefore saved myself and my son money.

Emiglia Adelaide SA

Our Broker seemed to go over and above for our loan. She helped with everything , nothing seemed too much trouble. I would recommend her to anyone, and we have. We would look to her for a loan in the future without hesitation.

Tim Lyndoch SA

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.