Divyangkumar Patel

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Divyangkumar Patel, Aussie Team Member

About me

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61452390702

Email: divyangkumar.patel@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61452390702

Email: divyangkumar.patel@aussie.com.au

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