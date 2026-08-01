Dylan Franks

Mortgage Broker - Aussie The Junction

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Dylan Franks, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 5 years of experience in the mortgage and finance industry, I have assisted numerous individuals in realising their dreams of homeownership, property investment, and financial freedom. My passion for property and finance drives me to find the perfect loan option, whether you're a first-time buyer or an experienced investor.

Understanding that the home loan process can be overwhelming, I strive to make it easy and stress-free for you. From our initial conversation to the final loan settlement, I'll guide you every step of the way.

Leveraging my deep knowledge and expertise, I provide personalised advice and tailored options that align with your specific needs and goals. Partnering with a diverse network of lenders enables me to source the most competitive rates and loan choices available in the market.

I am available for a chat or an appointment 7 days a week, so don't hesitate to reach out.

Mobile: 0439 734 776

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Adamstown 2289
  • Adamstown Heights 2289
  • Bar Beach 2300
  • Callaghan 2308
  • Cooks Hill 2300
  • Garden Suburb 2289
  • Highfields 2289
  • Kotara 2289

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-7:15 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-7:15 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-7:15 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-7:15 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-7:15 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61439734776

Email: dylan.franks@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61439734776

Email: dylan.franks@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.