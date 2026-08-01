Edward Mitchell

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Hampton

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Edward Mitchell, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Edward Mitchell.   I have been an Aussie Broker since 2001.   My role as an Aussie Broker is to find you the best possible home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. If you are ready to move now, or just need assistance on how to get started, get in touch with me.   With access to Aussie's large panel of Banks and Lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I am confident our software will be able to find you a suitable loan.   Right now, you are probably feeling both excited and also a bit overwhelmed about buying your property. There is a lot to think about, and do, so that is why it is important that you have a Mortgage Broker who understands what you are trying to achieve and can help to get you there.   Why Choose Me ??? I am a fully qualified Mortgage Broker, with a Diploma of Mortgage and Finance I am accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) I have a long list of satisfied customers I have over 15 years experience helping First Home Buyers, Re-financers and Property Investors with their mortgage requirements So whether you are buying your first home, upgrading to your next or looking to re-finance your existing mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your goals. I would be delighted if you allowed me to be your Mortgage Broker and don't forget any appointment with me is free. Get in touch with me today by calling, 0414 521 777 or by email at  edward.mitchell@aussie.com.au  so we can discuss your plans and aspirations and devise a plan to get you there.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 4:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Hampton 3188
  • Sandringham 3191
  • Highett 3190

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 4:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414521777

Email: edward.mitchell@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61414521777

Email: edward.mitchell@aussie.com.au

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