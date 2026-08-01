Edwin Forouzandeh

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Merrylands

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Edwin Forouzandeh, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome. I'm Edwin Forouzandeh, and I'm here to expertly guide you through the mortgage process.

My strong background in both law and finance provides a comprehensive understanding of property transactions, ensuring meticulous attention to detail for your loan. I hold a Diploma and Certificate IV in Mortgage Broking, affirming my specialised knowledge and dedication to industry best practices.

With many years of experience in the mortgage sector, I've built strong relationships with a diverse network of lenders. This allows me to consistently identify and secure the most advantageous financing solutions tailored to your unique financial goals.

I am fluent in both English and Farsi, enabling clear communication with a broad range of clients. Furthermore, I utilise cutting-edge technology to streamline the entire process, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and a seamless experience from start to finish.

My goal is to provide you with personalised, expert guidance, simplifying what can be a complex process so you can achieve your property ownership dreams with clarity and ease.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Holroyd 2142
  • Merrylands 2160

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61406472186

Email: edwin.forouzandeh@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61406472186

Email: edwin.forouzandeh@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.