Elena D'Addario

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Elena D'Addario, Aussie Team Member

About me

I love to help people achieve their goals, and whether that's your first home, an investment property, or if you're self-employed or consolidating existing debts, I aim to get you a better deal, make your life easier, and most of all, save you money.

I am available to meet with you at a time that suits you either in Beerwah or anywhere around the Sunshine Coast and Hinterland. We will discuss your finance needs and how we can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, using Aussie's unique software.

As a fully accredited, Diploma qualified Mortgage Advisor with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), it is my job to help you find the loan that works to suit your needs and make the whole process easy for you. Follow me on Facebook!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 18 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 18 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61400453938

Email: elena.daddario@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61400453938

Email: elena.daddario@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Elena DAddario was Fantastic all the way through our home loan process. She spoke to us and explained the process so we could understand. We had late appointments which suited us and she was very flexible. I even had to give her a call one day not knowing she was on holidays and she even went out of her way to help us. [now that's service].I would highly recommend her to help with any financial matter.

Kylie L

Elena was fantastic! She was willing to come to my home out of hours for consultations. She also sent me RP data information on any properties I was interested in before putting in an offer. This assisted me with bargaining power and feeling more comfortable with my purchase that I was paying a fair price.

Sharne W

Having many small debts, down to purchasing household goods, credit cards, to dental health for our kids and two car loans (one for the son!), Elena came to our house and made everything real, straight forward and simple. She advised on what we can do and couldn't do, what the best process for us would be and it helped save heaps of cash in interest for having so many small loans to consolidating into one new home loan - and with Aussie. Elena continues to support Tom and I with random questions we throw her way and she is a true professional.

Robyn P

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.