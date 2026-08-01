Elena D'Addario

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Elena DAddario was Fantastic all the way through our home loan process. She spoke to us and explained the process so we could understand. We had late appointments which suited us and she was very flexible. I even had to give her a call one day not knowing she was on holidays and she even went out of her way to help us. [now that's service].I would highly recommend her to help with any financial matter.
Kylie L
Elena was fantastic! She was willing to come to my home out of hours for consultations. She also sent me RP data information on any properties I was interested in before putting in an offer. This assisted me with bargaining power and feeling more comfortable with my purchase that I was paying a fair price.
Sharne W
Having many small debts, down to purchasing household goods, credit cards, to dental health for our kids and two car loans (one for the son!), Elena came to our house and made everything real, straight forward and simple. She advised on what we can do and couldn't do, what the best process for us would be and it helped save heaps of cash in interest for having so many small loans to consolidating into one new home loan - and with Aussie. Elena continues to support Tom and I with random questions we throw her way and she is a true professional.
Robyn P