Eli Assaad

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Eli Assaad, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a qualified Aussie Mortgage Broker accredited with over 20 different lenders as well as Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). As an Aussie Broker, I will find you the best possible home loan, tailored specifically to suit your needs and hopefully save you money as well as time by doing all the research for you. With access to Aussie’s large panel of lenders and with thousands of home loans to choose from, I can find you a loan that suits your needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61422995883

Email: eli.assaad@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61422995883

Email: eli.assaad@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.