Elisha Duncan

With over a decade of experience in sales and more than two years as a qualified Mortgage Broker, I bring both industry expertise and genuine care to every client I work with. Helping people achieve their property goals isn’t just my job — it’s what I’m passionate about.

Whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, investing, or refinancing, I take the time to understand your situation and create a lending strategy that truly suits you. From your very first conversation through to settlement and beyond, I’m here to make the process clear, stress-free and tailored to your needs.

As an accredited Aussie Home Loans broker, I have access to a wide panel of banks and lenders, giving me the ability to compare hundreds of loan options to find the most competitive and suitable solution for you — not just now, but into the future.

I hold a Certificate IV and Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and am accredited with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), so you can be confident you’re in professional, experienced hands.

Whether you’re ready to buy now or just starting to explore your options, I’d love to help you build a clear plan toward property ownership. Best of all, my service comes at no cost to you — so you can focus on what matters most: achieving your goals with confidence.

Get in touch today and let’s start your journey.